Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 768,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 555,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 552,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 477,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $271.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $1,284,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,804.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $522,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,427,568.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,489 shares of company stock worth $32,421,754. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

