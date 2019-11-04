Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,890,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,432,000 after acquiring an additional 178,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 37,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 151,422 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $431.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 46.73%.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $168,547.29. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 51,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,301,483.30. Insiders have sold a total of 147,964 shares of company stock worth $6,784,832 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on EV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

