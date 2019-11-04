Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,741 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,580,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2,121.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,470 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 77.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after acquiring an additional 627,607 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $24,224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 341,201 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,363,942.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,742,808.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $370,431.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,257.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,633 shares of company stock worth $27,215,196 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $44.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 14th that allows the company to buyback $246.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

