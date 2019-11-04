GreenSky (GSKY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect GreenSky to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.31. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 93.12% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GreenSky to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSKY opened at $7.70 on Monday. GreenSky has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sandler O’Neill cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 target price on GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

