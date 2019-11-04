Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €91.67 ($106.59).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLJ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pareto Securities set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Grenke stock opened at €86.70 ($100.81) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.84. Grenke has a 52-week low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 52-week high of €96.70 ($112.44). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €80.86 and its 200 day moving average is €85.23. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

