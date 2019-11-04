Grid+ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $30.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00218915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.01364914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028520 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00121465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

Grid+’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

