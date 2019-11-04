Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) vs. Cushman & Wakefield (NASDAQ:CWK) Critical Survey

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and Cushman & Wakefield’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffin Industrial Realty $33.80 million 5.99 -$1.65 million N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $8.22 billion 0.51 -$185.80 million ($1.09) -17.66

Griffin Industrial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield.

Volatility and Risk

Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Griffin Industrial Realty and Cushman & Wakefield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.75%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffin Industrial Realty 13.99% 6.33% 2.27% Cushman & Wakefield -0.96% 4.21% 0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Griffin Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cushman & Wakefield does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty beats Cushman & Wakefield on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

