Grin (GRIN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.13 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00012372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Coinall, KuCoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $28.79 million and approximately $35.13 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000460 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 136% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001145 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 25,196,160 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, Coinall, TradeOgre, KuCoin, BitForex and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.