Guggenheim Reiterates “$205.00” Price Target for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Guggenheim set a $205.00 price target on Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Beigene stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.13. 37,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,234. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.00. Beigene has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $189.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average of $129.01.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beigene will post -10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total value of $1,248,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $413,415.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $42,131,298.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,976 shares of company stock worth $1,998,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Beigene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Beigene by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

