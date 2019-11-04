GXChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.63 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005633 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. GXChain has a market capitalization of $34.55 million and $33.63 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, Binance, QBTC, DragonEX, Bit-Z, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

