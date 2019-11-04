Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 378.7% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.14 and a beta of 2.08. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

