Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 120,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.01 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 26,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $465,588.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,934 shares of company stock worth $5,472,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

