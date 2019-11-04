Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,995 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 16.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after buying an additional 37,242 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Target by 75.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 34,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 6.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 106.5% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $878,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $107.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.12. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

