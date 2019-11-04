Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.50. 334,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,480. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $979,529.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $455,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,675 shares of company stock worth $1,524,725 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

