Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TopBuild by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 171,813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 909,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,828 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,291,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,698 shares in the company, valued at $14,559,287.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $568,017.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,573.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,208. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $109.55. The company had a trading volume of 93,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $110.29.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $682.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.76 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TopBuild to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

