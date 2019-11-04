Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,593,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,687,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,236,000 after buying an additional 570,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,917,000 after buying an additional 3,039,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,530,000 after buying an additional 3,714,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,449 shares of company stock worth $3,576,948. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

