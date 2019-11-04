Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 24.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 130.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

