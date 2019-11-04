Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after buying an additional 4,347,725 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,530 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $27,012,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 25.6% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

Several research firms have commented on CONE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

