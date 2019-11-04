Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,148,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,292 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 2.65% of Harley-Davidson worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

In related news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.