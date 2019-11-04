Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

HE opened at $45.14 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.21.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Micah A. Kane sold 2,800 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $124,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $251,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

