Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.50

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $151.50 and traded as high as $162.40. Hays shares last traded at $161.40, with a volume of 2,320,535 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.88 ($2.18).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 8.29 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £133,987.50 ($175,078.40). Also, insider Peter Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £13,900 ($18,162.81).

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

