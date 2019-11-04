HBZ coin Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $971,141.00 and $24,927.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Bitlish, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00041592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.52 or 0.05764102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000995 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014517 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045331 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, HitBTC, Exmo and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.