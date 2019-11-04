Head to Head Review: Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) vs. Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Ark Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Chuy’s does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Chuy’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $159.99 million 0.45 $4.65 million N/A N/A Chuy’s $398.20 million 1.03 $5.54 million $0.88 28.11

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ark Restaurants and Chuy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Chuy’s 1 2 0 0 1.67

Chuy’s has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.03%. Given Chuy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 2.63% 12.32% 6.35% Chuy’s 1.30% 8.21% 4.41%

Risk & Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Chuy’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats Chuy’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

