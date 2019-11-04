Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $48.26, 244,492 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 232,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 price target on Herc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.40.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31). Herc had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Herc’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 602.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

