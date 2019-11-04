Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Price Tops $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $257,548.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00041530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $546.68 or 0.05775856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000994 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014517 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

HMC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.