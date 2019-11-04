HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.28, approximately 20,829 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,012,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

The firm has a market cap of $226.72 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 37.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

