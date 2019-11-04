Hikari Power Ltd Sells 42,100 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE PG opened at $123.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $310.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,652,836 shares of company stock valued at $202,826,003. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

