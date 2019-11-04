HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, RTT News reports. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMS stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HMS has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

In related news, Director Richard H. Stowe sold 2,766 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $103,531.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,389.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Lucia sold 32,005 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,186,105.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,115 shares of company stock valued at $22,938,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

