Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DNB Markets cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $299,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 81.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HMLP opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.02. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.70%.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.