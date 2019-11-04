Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Increased by Voit & Company LLC

Voit & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 5.0% of Voit & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.00. 4,201,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,142. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

