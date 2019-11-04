Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Short Interest Down 5.6% in October

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

Shares of HON opened at $176.12 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 513.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

