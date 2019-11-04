Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $950,000.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $940,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.32. 17,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.03 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

