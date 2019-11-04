HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.59.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $38.52. 1,896,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.71.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. Analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 183.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.