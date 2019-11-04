Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Cowen

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 335,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.62. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1,773.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 92.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

