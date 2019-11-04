Hudock Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,741 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,298,000 after buying an additional 1,097,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 858.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 104,297 shares in the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

