Hudock Capital Group LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 74.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,630,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,040,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,584. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

