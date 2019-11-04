Hudock Capital Group LLC Buys 736 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,090,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 877,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 841,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,019. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.4425 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

