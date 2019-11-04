Hudock Capital Group LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,699,000 after acquiring an additional 278,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.45. The stock had a trading volume of 338,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

