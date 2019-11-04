Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CIBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 49.87 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter acquired 180,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $1,435,335.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iamgold by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Iamgold by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 144,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Iamgold by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Iamgold by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,851,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 717,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Iamgold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

