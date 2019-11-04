iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the quarter. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $301,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.53. 1,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,158. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53.

