iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Down 5.2% in October

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 597,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 118.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 6.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth $54,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.12. iCAD has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. Analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

