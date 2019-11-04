Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.90

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 2651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Get Ichor alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.82.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ichor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ichor by 81.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 20.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 21.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ichor by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.