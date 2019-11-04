Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Boosts Position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,816 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 1.88% of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUC. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 57.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,337,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after buying an additional 2,672,319 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $845,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

DUC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.18. 1,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

