Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $5,236,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,694,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.97. 816,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.35.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

