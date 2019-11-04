Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases Shares of 76,765 Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.44. 75,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. TheStreet cut Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

