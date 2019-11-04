Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 63,320 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63,320 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 728,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $123,140,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.40. 1,073,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,054. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

