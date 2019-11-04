IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $484,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total value of $660,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,528. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.20. The company had a trading volume of 425,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,080. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $173.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

