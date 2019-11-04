IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Upbit, HitBTC and OEX. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $61,152.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bittrex, DDEX, LBank, Cashierest, HitBTC, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Upbit, Allbit and OEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

