Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 52,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,066. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,907 shares of company stock valued at $47,086,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.