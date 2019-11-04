Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Decreased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,442 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN opened at $300.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.45 and a 200-day moving average of $311.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $653,590.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,666.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total value of $1,243,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,056,294.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,176,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $320.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.38.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.